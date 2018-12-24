’Tis the season for a pair of festive Christmas pajamas! Stars are getting in the holiday spirit by posing for pics with their family and friends in adorable loungewear featuring Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus and the likes, and the sweet photos of matching PJs have Us feeling all sorts of merry and bright.

Christmas is coming early for Kourtney Kardashian, who got a jumpstart on the 2018 season by showing off her reindeer set on Instagram with the caption “merry morning.” Jessica Alba, meanwhile, shared a sweet pic with her son Hayes in festive onesies and confessed she has an “obsession with coordinated pajamas.”

And we’re sure there is going to be a lot more where that came from as the countdown to Christmas continues. Keep scrolling to see our favorite celebs in their best matching holiday pajamas!