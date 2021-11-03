Weathering the storm? Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are “not in a healthy place” amid divorce rumors, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’s gotten really bad and those close to them feel it won’t last much longer,” the insider says, noting the duo “can’t stand to be around each other” at this point. “There’s a lot of tension built up.”

While the marriage appears to be on the rocks, the source explains that both stars are “still in it for the kids.” The insider notes that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum doesn’t plan to divorce McDermott “right now because of the kids.”

The Troop Beverly Hills actress and the Pretty Hard Cases star wed in May 2006. They have since welcomed five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau.

“No matter what [happens], their kids will come first and always be their number one priority,” the source adds.

Over the years, the spouses have had many ups and downs, including infidelity on McDermott’s part and financial woes.

In February 2019, the actress exclusively told Us that they “don’t have relationship problems” after overcoming McDermott’s cheating scandal five years prior.

“We communicate now, I have a voice,” Spelling explained at the time. “He probably hears too much of it but he [is so] good at listening. Women like to talk and over-explain.”

However, during the summer of 2021, the twosome sparked split speculation after Spelling was spotted without her wedding ring. McDermott, for his part, was also seen without his wedding band around the same time.

While the couple denied they are breaking up, fans have noticed a few red flags that make it seem as though their marriage isn’t in a good place. For starters, Spelling revealed in June that she and McDermott were sleeping in separate beds.

Four months later, the actress was spotted at an attorney’s office holding documents that appeared to be about child support and custody of their five kids.

The pair have since managed to dodge questions about their relationship status, but a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the BH90210 actress and the Slasher star “have fought a lot” over the years, but recently had a “really serious” argument.

“She’s tried counseling with him,” the insider said in October, noting that Spelling “feels trapped” in the marriage partly because of their money trouble. “It’s always been an issue,” the source added.

Scroll down to see where Spelling and McDermott stand in their marriage amid all their recent ups and downs: