Family fun with mom! Tori Spelling spent Halloween with her five children amid rumors she and Dean McDermott are calling it quits.

“We all float,” the BH90210 star, 48, captioned a Sunday, October 31, Instagram photo of herself posing with It’s Pennywise along with kids Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4. “It was our lucky Halloween weekend. We just bumped into @mrfloats while parking. Georgie was there too. IT was a spooky good time. We want to play your game @mrfloats.”

The Los Angeles native went on to show her youngest son’s Georgie costume, writing, “Beep Beep Beau. We all float down here (even the pig.) Beau and I and even @wilburthepiggypuppy got our best Georgie and Pennywise on as the one and only @mrfloats came to visit our home on Halloween. Beau was telling our neighbors, ‘Guys, meet my friend Mr. Floats. He likes kids. It’s OK!’”

The actress’ husband, 54, was not pictured in the family photo. Spelling went on to post shots later that evening of herself dressed as a dead bride with friend Laura Rugetti. The pair wore matching white leotards, fishnets, boots and veils, holding bouquets and each other’s hands.

The following day, Spelling gave a closer look at her eldest daughter’s gory Marie Antoinette costume, calling the teenager a “DIY goddess.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gushed, “Let them eat cake (or face.) Stella did her own makeup including special effects prosthetics on her face. So proud of her creativity. She nailed it down to the modern guillotine neon earrings.”

As for McDermott, the actor showed off an X-rated pumpkin via Instagram on Monday, November 1. “Just got a notice from the homeowners association,” the Canada native joked. “I’m no longer allowed to decorate for Halloween. #uptight #nofun.”

Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Spelling “wants a divorce” from the former Chopped Canada host, “but she feels trapped right now.”

Another insider told Us at the time that the couple, who wed in 2006, are “always on the verge of divorce,” explaining, “She has been close to leaving [Dean] many times. … [She often] ends up staying for the kids’ sake.”

On October 26, the Stori Telling author refused to answer questions about her relationship while speaking with Wendy Williams Show guest host Whitney Cummings. “What? You know I’m not going to answer that,” the Masked Singer alum told the comedian, 39, when asked about her partner.

Cummings replied, “Fair enough, fair enough. We asked, I love you, this is somebody that has strong boundaries and she’s controlling the narrative, and answers the questions [we] want to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you.”

