Here comes the [dead] bride! Amid the ongoing speculation surrounding her marriage to Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling curiously dressed up as a deceased and bloodied bride for Halloween.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, was spotted attending a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 29, wearing a pearl-encrusted white corset, fishnet tights and a matching veil. The California native, whose friend Laura Rugetti wore a matching outfit, carried a black feathered bouquet and wore smeared red lipstick.

The “90210MG” podcast host’s marriage-inspired costume came shortly after ongoing divorce rumors about her relationship with the 54-year-old Canada native. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Spelling “wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now.”

The couple, who share five children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 — recently had a “fight” after McDermott “went missing” for two days following an argument, the insider revealed. Upon his return, he allegedly said he would sue his spouse for alimony and child support.

“She went ballistic,” and is “pissed” at her attorneys, the insider revealed at the time.

Days later, Spelling refused to answer a question about the pair’s marriage when she appeared on the Tuesday, October 26, episode of The Wendy Williams Show. At the time, guest host Whitney Cummings attempted to ask the True Tori alum about her partner before Spelling replied, “What? You know I’m not going to answer that.”

“Fair enough, fair enough,” the Female Brain star, 39, responded. “We asked, I love you, this is somebody that has strong boundaries and she’s controlling the narrative, and answers the questions [we] want to ask when she wants to answer them, and I respect that and I love that about you.”

The Masked Singer alum and the Chopped Canada host — who wed in May 2006 — are “always on the verge of divorce,” a second insider revealed to Us earlier this month. The source noted that Spelling “has been close to leaving [McDermott] many times,” before claiming that she often “ends up staying for the kids’ sake.”

One month earlier, the Messyness host played coy regarding the pair’s romantic status during a September appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live.”

“What I read is that Dean was there with you, putting on a brave front amid divorce rumors even though you’re sleeping in separate beds. That’s what it said,” Jeff Lewis asked the actress in September, referring to past reports about a rumored split after the pair were photographed together for the first time in months. “No, no I’m just telling you what I read. But you guys had a good time together with the kids?”

The Mystery Girls alum succinctly replied, “Yes, we did. We’ve been going to the Malibu Chill Cookoff since Liam was 1 year old. He’s 14. So it’s a tradition. The family does it together every year.”

The Mistle-Tones actress’ romance with McDermott has been rocky after Us broke the news in December 2013 that the Slasher actor had been unfaithful, shortly after Spelling gave birth to their son Finn. Later, McDermott checked into rehab as the pair sought to work on their marriage.

“We communicate now, I have a voice,” the BH90210 alum told Us in February 2019 of the pair’s marital status. “He probably hears too much of it but he [is so] good at listening.”

Scroll below to see photos of Spelling’s bridal-inspired Halloween costume: