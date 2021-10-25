Spooky season is officially upon us — and your favorite celebrities did not disappoint with their 2021 Halloween costumes.

Stars such as original scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis and Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Seth Green brought out all the stops for their frightening fits that will leave their Instagram followers horrified — in a good way.

However, Megan Thee Stallion might be the real winner of the 2021 costume contest with her sexy Hellraiser look, which she teased a week before All Hallows Eve. “Y’all already know my hottieween party abt to be LIT this year,” the rapper, 26, wrote via Instagram on October 24.

For the second Halloween since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic many celebs chose to dress up as other celebrities — including newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who went as the ultimate punk rock couple: Sid and Nancy.

For other Hollywood stars, it was a family affair. Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson, her husband, Christian Huff, and their five-month-old daughter, Honey, channeled Peter Pan with their costumes. Eva Amurri, meanwhile, joked that her fisherman’s costume — her three kids Marlowe, 7, Major, 5, and Mateo, 19 months, dressed as different undersea creatures — was the “most comfortable” of any she’s worn.

Judy Greer also went for something a bit more easy-breezy this time around. The Halloween Kills star, 46, dressed as the iconic Diane Keaton character Annie Hall for the horror movie’s premiere on October 13. Greer’s costar Kyle Richards also walked the red carpet but chose to go high fashion with her sequined ringmaster outfit.

Unfortunately, not every celeb was given a choice when it came to their trick-or-treating look — just ask Khloé Kardashian.

The Good American designer, 37, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her three-year-old daughter, True, whom she shares with her on-again, off-again partner, Tristan Thompson, had a pretty “shady” suggestion for their mother-daughter costume this year.

“True’s gonna be Moana,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Ellen DeGeneres on October 21. “She wants me to be Pua, the pig. It’s a little shady of her, but that’s OK. I will be Pua for True.”

Keep scrolling to see what all your favorite celebrities wore for Halloween this year: