Spooky season in full effect! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got in the Halloween spirit a few days early, dressing up as punk icons Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, shared photos of the duo’s look via Instagram on Friday, October 23, just days after the couple got engaged. “Till death do us part,” the Poosh founder captioned the carousel of black-and-white photos.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, posted his own recap of the pair’s night, adding the caption, “Throw away the key.” In the pictures, Kardashian donned a blond wig and a mesh T-shirt over a black bra, while Barker wore a leather jacket and plenty of studs. He also added a spiky wig and cigarette to complete the look.

Spungen dated Vicious until her October 1978 death at age 20 from a stab wound. Vicious, the bassist for the Sex Pistols, was charged with her murder, but he died of a heroin overdose in February 1979 before the case went to trial.

In 1986, Gary Oldman played Vicious (real name: Simon John Ritchie) in a biopic called Sid and Nancy, which starred Chloe Webb as Spungen. Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon (a.k.a. Johnny Rotten) later called the film “the lowest form of life,” but it has since developed a cult following.

Despite the real couple’s dark end, Kardashian and Barker’s looks received plenty of praise from their Instagram followers. “How?! This is genius,” wrote Harry Hudson. “THIS!!!!! 💀💀,” added Simon Huck, a longtime friend of the Kardashian family.

The reality star and her now-fiancé got engaged on Sunday, October 17, during a visit to the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, less than one year after going public with their romance.

“Both Travis and Kourtney are on cloud nine,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the spouses-to-be. “The Kardashians, Jenners and Travis’ family are so happy for the two of them.”

The twosome haven’t publicly discussed their wedding plans yet, but an insider told Us that they’re already thinking ahead to expanding their family. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” an insider told Us.

Kardashian shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008.

