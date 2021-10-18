Kourtney Kardashian Is the 'Happiest She's Ever Been' After Engagement

Total bliss! Kourtney Kardashian is still glowing after her engagement to boyfriend Travis Barker, who popped the question over the weekend.

“Both Travis and Kourtney are on cloud nine,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the Blink-182 drummer, 45, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42. “The Kardashians, Jenners and Travis’ family are so happy for the two of them.”

Us confirmed that the musician proposed on Sunday, October 17, while the duo were at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California. The Poosh founder announced the news via Instagram later that day, sharing two photos of the couple surrounded by roses and candles.

“Kourtney was in happy tears during the proposal,” the insider adds. “She is the happiest she’s ever been.”

The Meet the Barkers alum and the reality star were first linked in late 2020, and Us confirmed their relationship in January.

“They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months,” a source told Us at the time. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Since then, the duo have continued to show off their relationship via social media, sharing a mix of PDA photos and sweet snaps with their families.

“They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids,” an insider told Us in February. “They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive.”

Kardashian shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, whom she dated off and on from 2006 to 2015. Barker, for his part, shares Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008.

After news of the engagement broke on Sunday, Alabama shared a photo of her dad and his fiancée via her Instagram Stories. “So happy for you guys,” she wrote. “I love u both!”

Kim Kardashian also shared her joy for the happy couple via social media, posting a video of the pair sharing a kiss while “Marry You” by Bruno Mars played in the background. “KRAVIS FOREVER,” she tweeted.

Moakler, 46, seemingly reacted to the news too, posting an Instagram Story on Sunday that read, “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.” In another slide, the former model shared a black rectangle with white text reading, “Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f—k.”

Earlier this year, Kourtney helped her beau conquer the fear of flying he developed after surviving a 2008 plane crash that killed four people and left Barker with third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,’” the Famous Stars and Straps founder told Nylon in September. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin