Travis Barker Feels Invincible After Flying With GF Kourtney Kardashian

Finding strength in love! After getting back on a plane with the help of his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker reflected on how his relationship influenced his decision to face his fears.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'” Barker, 45, shared with Nylon on Wednesday, September 8. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

The musician previously hinted in June that he was thinking about getting on a plane again following a past accident. In September 2008, the drummer was on board when the plane crashed and killed four of the six people present on the flight. Barker and his friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only two survivors. Less than one year later, Goldstein died at age 36 due to a drug overdose.

The drummer continued to deal with the aftermath of the crash when he suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and underwent 26 surgeries. Barker learned to walk again after three months in the hospital.

Earlier last month, Barker took his first flight since the accident when he traveled from Los Angeles to Mexico alongside Kardashian, 42. A source told Us Weekly at the time that it was “a big trip” for Barker, who was on board Kylie Jenner’s jet for the trip.

“It meant a lot that he was able to overcome his fear of flying because of Kourtney,” the insider added.

At the time, Barker took to social media to show his appreciation for his girlfriend.

“With you anything is possible 🖤 @kourtneykardash,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself embracing the TV personality on the runway via Instagram on August 17.

On Wednesday, Barker reiterated that it was the reality star’s support that allowed him to take such a big step.

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” he detailed to Nylon. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

The couple originally went public with their relationship in January, and Us confirmed at the time that they had been seeing each other since late 2020. An insider revealed to Us that the longtime friends decided to take their relationship to the next level and were “officially dating.”

“They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while,” the source told Us. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

The Poosh founder shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.