Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

True love! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have become known for their PDA-heavy outings since they started dating, but they’re also fans of heartfelt — and sometimes handwritten — sentiments.

In February, for example, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an Instagram photo of a poem seemingly written by her musician boyfriend. “Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic bread / Blink-182,” the missive read.

“An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” an insider told Us Weekly in June 2021. “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took place at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family.”

The pair, who knew each other as friends for years before their romance started, first sparked dating speculation in January 2021 after the Blink-182 drummer left a handful of flirtatious comments on Kardashian’s Instagram.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source told Us later that month. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Since then, the duo have been getting to know each other’s families. The Poosh founder shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she dated off and on from 2006 to 2015.

Barker, for his part, shares Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008. Both his and Kardashian’s kids have joined them on several vacations and outings over the past few months. “My favorite couple,” Alabama wrote via Instagram in June 2021, commenting on a photo of her dad locked in an embrace with the reality star.

“Their relationship has gotten more serious over the past two months,” an insider told Us in April. “They love each other very much and their chemistry is off the charts.”

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew have shown their approval too, with Kris Jenner telling Ryan Seacrest, “It’s the best.” During the KUWTK reunion in June, even Disick signed off on the relationship.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what,” he told Andy Cohen. “So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

Keep scrolling to see the pair’s sweetest quotes about each other: