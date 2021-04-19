Nothing to hide. Travis Barker didn’t hold back when it came to professing his feelings for Kourtney Kardashian on her birthday — and his new flame totally approved of the risqué move.

The Poosh founder turned 42 on Sunday, April 18, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, celebrated the special occasion with a series of intimate pics. “I F–KING LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD,” he captioned the Instagram post. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

Barker’s bold declaration shocked some social media users, but according to a source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star saw it coming. “Kourtney gave Travis permission to post the sexy photos of them,” the insider tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Since Us confirmed the duo’s romance in January, things between them have quickly heated up. “Their relationship has gotten more serious,” the source adds. “Travis’ post on Instagram was just him wanting to let everyone in the world know how crazy he is about her.”

The musician isn’t the only one wearing his heart on his sleeve. Kardashian, for her part, “doesn’t care anymore about hiding their relationship” and can’t keep her hands to herself. “They love each other very much and their chemistry is off the charts. They’re always showing PDA,” the source tells Us.

Kardashian received a huge floral display from the Can I Say author before the couple celebrated with a special birthday dessert. The reality TV personality’s ex Scott Disick also sent a sweet message on social media in honor of her birthday — but played it a little more safe.

“Happy birthday to the best mom a child could ask for and some more!” Disick, 37, gushed in an Instagram Story alongside a snapshot of the pair’s three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

The Talentless cofounder split from Kardashian in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years. Disick later moved on with Sofia Richie but the twosome put their relationship on pause in May 2020. After briefly rekindling their romance, Disick and the model, 22, called it quits for good that August.

Tensions rose between Richie and Kardashian, who has maintained a close friendship with the New York native while they coparent. However, a second source revealed earlier this month that Disick’s new flame, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is “not bothered” by the duo’s strong bond.

After months of speculation, the Flip It Like Disick star made his relationship with Hamlin, 19, official on Instagram in February as they celebrated Valentine’s Day together in Miami. While they’ve each moved on with new partners, Kardashian and her ex are still supportive of one another.

“[They have] an incredibly special bond that no one can ever come between,” a source told Us exclusively in February, adding that Disick “isn’t jealous” of Kardashian’s connection with Barker. “[Their] history together and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else and they both know that.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper