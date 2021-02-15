Going public! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin took their love to Instagram for the first time while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

On Sunday, February 14, the 19-year-old model posted a pic of Disick, 37, from behind via her Instagram Stories as they were on a boat. Hamlin followed up the shot with a photo of a bouquet of roses alongside food.

The Flip It Like Disick star also shared two photos of the couple the day before as they enjoyed dinner in Miami. “Why so serious,” he captioned the first shot of the duo posing with relatively blank expressions before writing over the second pic of them smiling, “Just kiddin [sic].”

Disick and Hamlin have been linked since October 2020 when they attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday bash. As their romance has continued to progress, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushed about being “thankful” for her beau and other loved ones on Thanksgiving.

While Disick had been linked to models like Bella Banos and Megan Irwin Blake in recent months, Hamlin marks Disick’s first official relationship since his split from Sofia Richie. The exes were first linked in 2017 and initially broke up in May 2020 after nearly three years together. Though the pair reconciled shortly after, they parted ways for good in August 2020.

Disick shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The pair called it quits in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Poosh founder’s family approves of Disick’s romance with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s youngest daughter. “The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” the source shared on January 4. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, and it shows.”

Like the Talentless designer, Kardashian was able to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her new flame, Travis Barker. The twosome, whom Us confirmed on January 24 are officially together, both posted photos of the same fireplace on their Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Earlier this month, a source revealed exclusively to Us that Disick isn’t bothered that Kardashian has moved on with the Blink-182 drummer.

“Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while,” the insider said on February 3. “He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.”