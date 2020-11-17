With the exception of Kourtney Kardashian, it’s safe to say Scott Disick’s dating history follows a pattern. The reality TV personality has been linked to several younger women in recent years.

Fans were first introduced to Disick, who was born in 1983, as Kardashian’s boyfriend on season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in 2007. While their relationship was rocky, the twosome went on to welcome three kids: Mason (born 2009), Penelope (2012) and Reign (2014).

After dating on and off for nearly a decade, Disick and Kardashian called it quits for good in 2015. Following their split, the Flip It Like Disick star was spotted with several different women, referring to himself as a “f–ked up, horrible sex addict” after Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian confronted him for secretly inviting a woman on their family trip to Costa Rica in 2017.

“I definitely feel relieved that we had that conversation at dinner, and now I can move forward,” Kourtney said on a May 2017 episode of the series. “It’s been nonsense for 10 years, like up and down, so this is like the final door closed. We’re done.”

Disick later backtracked and denied being a sex addict.

“I would say I think it’s a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict. I just like sex, but I’m not a sex addict,” he told E! News in July 2017. “I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show and now I’m getting billed as one, and it’s not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict.”

After being linked to a series of models, Disick began a long-term relationship with Sofia Richie, who is 15 years younger than him. The twosome were first spotted together in May 2017. Us Weekly broke the news that September that they were officially an item.

Following a three-year romance, Disick and Richie called it quits in August 2020. While he was subsequently spotted out with models Bella Banos, Megan Blake Irwin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, an insider told Us that the house flipper will always have love for the mother of his children.

“Scott has always loved Kourtney,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2020. “The door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”

Scroll through for a breakdown of Disick’s dating history: