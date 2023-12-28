Scott Disick Spotted on a Beach in St. Barts With Ex Chloe Bartoli

Scott Disick is making waves after he was spotted on a beach in St. Barts with ex Chloe Bartoli.

The pair were all smiles as they were photographed swimming and standing close to each other on shore on Wednesday, December 27.

The Kardashians star, 40, rocked green swim trunks, black sunglasses and a gold chain as Bartoli sported a pink-and-black string bikini, aviator sunglasses and silver necklaces.

Disick and Bartoli, 33, were first linked in 2006 while he was on a break with Kourtney Kardashian. He and Kardashian, 44, eventually rekindled and welcomed son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9.

Kardashian and Disick called it quits for good in 2015 after he was spotted partying in Monte Carlo with Bartoli. The twosome were caught getting close while sharing a lounge chair and also were seen sipping wine and feeding each other pasta.

“Kourtney is freaking out and kicked him out again,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “She can’t believe he’d be so stupid to embarrass her and be photographed all over Chloe.”

An eyewitness told Us at the time that “there was no trying to hide how handsy [Disick and Bartoli] were” during the trip.

“They were all over each other and so blatant,” the source said. “They were feeding each other with their own forks. She was nuzzling her head on his shoulder, and he was stroking her arm and thighs.”

Prior to Disick and Kardashian’s split, another insider told Us that “Scott and Chloe flirt all the time” and Kardashian did not “want [Bartoli] around Scott.”

Disick and Bartoli’s rekindled romance did not last long as he moved on with Sofia Richie.

A source exclusively told Us in September 2017 that there was tension between Bartoli and Richie, 25, after he and the model began to date.

“After Sofia started hooking up with Scott, Chloe stopped speaking to her. It’s a mess,” the insider told Us, adding that the two “were like sisters” before their drama. “They were the best of friends and were inseparable.”

Nearly a year later, in June 2018, Bartoli exclusively told Us that she and Sofia “are cool” and added that they “have no bad blood at all.”

Disick and Richie split in May 2020 after Disick’s stint in a Colorado rehab facility. He went on to date Amelia Gray Hamlin from October 2020 to September 2021.