No drama here. Chloe Bartoli and Sofia Richie have “no bad blood” between them despite their rumored rift over Scott Disick.

“Me and Sofia are cool,” the 28-year-old stylist told Us Weekly at RDxCaliGirls by Chloe Bartoli for Rocket Dog Launch Party at sbe’s Doheny Room in West Hollywood on Thursday, June 6. “We have no bad blood at all.”

Disick’s longtime relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with, ended in 2015 after he was spotted partying with Bartoli, who he dated in the past.

A source told Us in September 2017 that there was tension between Bartoli and Richie when the 19-year-old model starting dating Disick.

“After Sofia started hooking up with Scott, Chloe stopped speaking to her. It’s a mess,” a source told Us at the time. “They were the best of friends and were inseparable.” The women also unfollowed each other on Instagram at the time.

Bartoli, meanwhile, says thing are good now and explained why Richie often works with her twin sister, Marie-Lou Bartoli, who is also a stylist, instead of her. “She just was more Sofia’s style in the moment, so she went with Sofia and I went more with my other clients,” Bartoli explained. “I didn’t have time for everything.”

“About a year ago we used to work together and it was kind of awesome because every time we had clients, we would see what vibe the client was and we would know which one was going to be more present in that fitting and who was more comfortable in what,” she added about her sister. “And now we stopped working together a year ago just because our styles are very different and she’s doing a line and I’m doing my own thing, so I think it was good that we separated because we have such different vibes, but we’re still great and everything is good.”

Richie and Disick, meanwhile, recently got back together after a brief split. A source told Us earlier this month that the model broke up with the reality star after he was caught getting too close to another women at Kanye West’s album listening party in Wyoming and after he “cheated on her in Miami.” Two days later, the pair reconciled.

“They are now back together and Scott isn’t done with her,” an insider explained to Us on June 4. “Sofia had a strange weekend and Scott and her are working through things.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

