Despite their recent reunion, Scott Disick‘s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli is strictly platonic, according to a source.

“Scott Disick is not dating Chloe Bartoli, they’re just friends, they’ve been friends for a really long time, she has a boyfriend,” the source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Scott and Chloe have been friendly before and after their relationship.”

The exes, who first dated in 2006, sparked reunion rumors after they were spotted hanging out together in St. Barts last month. Disick, 40, and Bartoli, 33, were photographed smiling and enjoying each other’s company while spending time on the beach and in the ocean on December 27, 2023.

During the outing, Disick rocked green swim trunks, a tan T-shirt and gold necklaces during the tropical outing, while Bartoli wore a black crocheted cover up over a pink bikini. She accessorized her ensemble with aviator sunglasses and silver and gold jewelry.

Related: Kourtney! Sofia! Amelia! Scott Disick's Dating History Kourtney Kardashian may be Scott Disick’s most notable ex, but the reality star has been romantically linked to several famous names over the years. Fans were introduced to Disick in 2007 as Kardashian’s boyfriend on season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Over the course of their rocky relationship, the pair welcomed kids Mason, […]

The insider went on to note that “Scott is doing really well” at the moment. “He’s a very involved and great dad, he and Kourtney [Kardashian]’s relationship has improved as well.”

Disick was connected to Bartoli the same year he and Kardashian, 44, began dating in 2006. The reality stars went on to date for nearly decade and welcomed three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, before calling it quits in July 2015. Bartoli was accused of playing a part in their breakup as Kardashian ended things after Disick was spotted cozying up to her in Monte Carlo.

“There was no trying to hide how handsy they were,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “They were all over each other and so blatant. They were feeding each other with their own forks. She was nuzzling her head on his shoulder and he was stroking her arms and thighs.”

The two have worked on their coparenting relationship as Disick continues to appear on on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians. Kardashian moved on with Travis Barker, tying the knot in May 2022. The couple welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.

Following the split from Kardashian, Disick started dating Sofia Richie — who also has ties to Bartoli. “After Sofia started hooking up with Scott, Chloe stopped speaking to her. It’s a mess,” another source exclusively told Us in September 2017. “They were the best of friends and were inseparable.”

Related: Scott Disick's Ups and Downs Through the Years Scott Disick has struggled with substance abuse, grief and more issues since stepping into the spotlight, but he has also celebrated personal wins, such as welcoming three children. Us Weekly is taking a look back at his highs and lows through the years. The reality star became a household name while starring alongside Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up […]

Bartoli later clarified to Us that there was “no bad blood” between her and Richie, 25. “Me and Sofia are cool,” she revealed in June 2018. Disick and Richie continued to date on and off through August 2020.

Disick, went on to spark romances with Amelia Hamlin, Rebecca Donaldson and Kimberly Stewart. During an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Penelope hilariously called out her father for dating women much younger than him.

“[She should be] older. 20s? You’re 40! You’re not going to date someone 19,” she stated while discussing Disick’s love life with her grandmother Kris Jenner and aunt Khloé Kardashian. “A good personality. She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym because you need to go to the gym.”