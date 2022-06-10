Putting the kids first! Scott Disick has had his ups and downs over the years, but his three children have remained his top priority.

“The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” Disick exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019, referring to his and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s complicated relationship. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids.”

The Flip It Like Disick alum dated Kardashian on and off for nine years before calling it quits in 2015. Ahead of their split, they welcomed Mason, Penelope and Reign in December 2009, July 2012, and December 2014, respectively.

“They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way [to coparent],” Disick told Us in June 2019. “We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

The exes’ highs and lows have played out on both Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians — with the former couple hitting roadblocks when one of them enters into a new relationship.

Following Disick’s split from Amelia Gray Hamlin in late 2021, a source exclusively told Us that the Talentless founder focused his energy on his family.

“His friends describe him as a loner,” an insider said in November 2021. “He’s disconnected from a lot of friends and only has a few close friends in his inner circle. He’s mainly been spending a lot of time with his kids.”

As Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker grew — the couple got engaged in October 2021 and tied the knot three times in spring 2022 — Disick again tried to turn his attention to the kids.

“All Scott talks about is his kids. … He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021. “He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much. … He wants to be a good role model to them.”

A separate source told Us in June 2022 that Disick was “having a hard time accepting” the Poosh founder’s marriage to Barker but has “stopped trying to win her back.” Instead, the New York native has embraced fatherhood even more — spending his 39th birthday in May 2022 surrounded by his little ones.

Scroll down to see Disick’s sweetest moments with Mason, Penelope and Reign: