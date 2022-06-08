Moving on for good. Scott Disick stopped trying to win back ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian amid her romance with Travis Barker — even if he hasn’t fully “accepted” it.

“Once she became serious with Travis, he stopped trying to win her back,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively about the Talentless founder, 39, and his relationship with the 43-year-old Poosh Founder. “His feelings for her haven’t gone away — he’s always going to love her — he’s just having a hard time accepting the fact that she’s married.”

Kardashian and the Blink 182 drummer, 46, got engaged in October 2021 and tied the knot last month in a lavish, Italian ceremony.

Disick, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with the Keeping Up the Kardashians alum, hasn’t been shy about the difficulty he’s had dealing with her relationship with Barker, even reaching out to her ex-boyfriend in the past. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” he allegedly messaged her ex Younes Bendjima in August 2021, along with photos of her and Barker’s PDA-filled getaway.

The former boxer, 29, fired back: “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

“Scott was definitely embarrassed by Younes sharing his DM,” a source told Us in September 2021 about the incident, adding that he was “sick of seeing photos of [Kardashian and Barker] splashed everywhere” and he “doesn’t think she should be showing off too much PDA because of their rated-R behavior.”

In April, Kardashian revealed that she and the New York native had spoken about his DMs. “When I was in Italy with Travis on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I am so sorry. I DMed your ex-boyfriend who I can’t stand,'” she recalled on The Kardashians. “Then I wrote him, ‘This is despicable. Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this and act like it.”

Around the same time, Disick confessed that part of the reason he was upset with Kardashian’s new romance was that it strained his relationship with her family. “Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful — especially when I don’t have another family to go to. I rather be around them and be around my family than not at all,” he explained to Khloé Kardashian in the premiere episode of the Hulu reality show, adding that he was “lonely” amid the changes. “Honestly I think for the first time in my life it is finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

He continued, telling the cameras: “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Disick, for his part, dated Sofia Richie from May 2017 until May 2020 and began seeing model Amelia Grey Hamlin in November of that year. Following their September 2021 split, the Flip It Like Disick star has been linked to reality TV star Holly Scarfone and most recently, Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

