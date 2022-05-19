Feeling centered. Travis Barker’s Los Angeles home is ideal for spending time with his and wife Kourtney Kardashian’s blended family.

“I’ve had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling,” the 46-year-old musician told Architectural Digest in an interview published on Thursday, May 19. “But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life.”

The Blink-182 drummer took the magazine inside his Calabasas estate, which he’s owned for 15 years, revealing that he wanted an upgrade that better suited his current lifestyle. (The Meet the Barkers alum married the Poosh founder, 43, on Sunday, May 15, after having a non-binding ceremony in Las Vegas one month prior.)

“I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories,” Barker told the outlet, noting he renovated the space three years earlier.

The California native, who shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, turned to designer Waldo Fernandez for help in reworking his pad. (Barker is also the stepfather of Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)

“I loved the simplicity and zen quality of his work,” the rocker said of Fernandez’s vision, adding that he picked him on the recommendation of mother-in-law Kris Jenner. “We connected immediately.”

Fernandez, for his part, described Barker’s updates as the opposite of a rock star vibe. “He wanted a home that would allow him to think and be at peace with himself,” the designer explained, pointing out that together he and the musician decided on a subdued color scheme to better give off a calming feeling throughout the house.

Barker’s neutral walls, clean and crisp furniture choices and modern, sophisticated accents are just part of his home’s design. The “I Think I’m OKAY” artist’s personality is seen throughout the pad through the art that lines the walls, including an Andy Warhol diamond dust Dracula piece in the foyer.

“I saw it in a gallery when I was just 19 or 20 years old, touring in New York City,” the father of two recalled. “The diamond dust reminded me of the grip tape on a skateboard deck. I had to have it.”

When it comes to better incorporating Kardashian’s three kids — she shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick — Barker has a plan for that as well.

“Kourtney has a great house a block away from here,” he said. “Right now, I’m just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids are comfortable here.”

Barker explained that “in the future” the couple’s living situation may change. “I suppose we’ll wait to find something better than what we have,” he added. “Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful.”

