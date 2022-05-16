It’s official! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally tied the knot on Sunday, May 15, one month after exchanging vows in Las Vegas in a non-binding ceremony.

The Poosh founder, 43, shared a carousel of wedding photos via Instagram on Monday, May 16, just one day after she married the Blink-182 drummer, 46, at a Santa Barbara courthouse.

The newlyweds — who are also planning another, larger ceremony in Italy before summer, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly — posed for a series of black and white pictures in and around a vintage convertible, which was decorated with a classic “Just Married” sign on the trunk and featured tin cans on the ground. The Kardashians star wore a short white dress decorated with a crystal heart, which she paired with a cross necklace and black stilettos. The musician sported an all-black suit.

In one image, the couple lean across the front seat for an open-mouthed kiss — their signature smooch. In another, Kardashian lounges across the front seat while looking directly at the camera, her white veil covering her hair, which was styled in an updo with soft waves framing her face. A third photo features Barker and Kardashian posing with two family members: the Hulu star’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Barker’s father, Randy Barker.

“I love you 😍,” Kris Jenner commented on her oldest daughter’s photos.

“KRAVIS FOREVER,” wrote Kim Kardashian, adding a comment with the infinity symbol.

The pair, who got engaged in October 2021, first held a self-proclaimed “practice” wedding ceremony in April, though they did not obtain a marriage license and therefore were not legally married at the time. That celebration — which took place at Sin City’s One Love Wedding Chapel immediately following the 2022 Grammys — featured an Elvis impersonator as well as “a lot of kissing and dancing,” chapel owner Marty Frierson told Us at the time, noting, “It was very, very romantic.”

Frierson also told Us that he was “not allowed to take pictures or videos” during the ceremony, revealing that “they were filming everything.”

Kourtney later shared photos of their Vegas vows via Instagram. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she captioned the social media slideshow. “Practice makes perfect.”

Keep scrolling for all of the details about Kourtney and Travis’ wedding: