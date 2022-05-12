Kourtney, Travis Made Out in Front of Scott During 1st Post-Proposal Meeting

On everyone’s mind. Although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick weren’t worried about seeing one other following her engagement to Travis Barker — everyone else in the Kardashian-Jenner family was concerned.

“To be in the same room together is not a bad thing. It is a great first step for everyone and we will take time to figure out what makes sense,” Kourtney, 43, explained during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, May 12.

The Poosh founder, however, admitted to Kris Jenner that she wasn’t looking to spend as much time with Scott, 38, as they had in the past. “I don’t really think that me getting engaged is about Scott. Undeniably my life is going in another direction,” she told her mother, 66. “I feel like I am living a fairytale making new memories and new moments. I don’t necessarily want Scott at all of them.”

During the new episode, Scott opened up about feeling left out of family events. Kris tried to address the issues by inviting him to her birthday dinner — which also included Travis, 46.

For some of the Kardashians, watching Scott and Travis in the same room with Kourtney was too much to handle. “It is so awkward for the other siblings involved. We don’t know what to do. We are all just trying to be respectful to each other’s new lives,” Khloé Kardashian detailed when the Talentless cofounder showed up at the party. “But it’s like we are always just ignoring this elephant in the room. It is bizarre and I don’t know why we are all tiptoeing around something that is not even our own f–king relationship to tiptoe around.”

The tension continued to heat up when Kourtney and Travis packed on the PDA in front of Scott. The reality star noted that she wasn’t aware of how affectionate they appeared to the other guests, telling cameras, “I know we were holding back. We weren’t like fully going for it. I didn’t know that anyone was looking at us.”

Scott, for his part, didn’t seem too startled by Kourtney making out with the musician. The neutral response comes after the New York native made headlines for reaching out to Younes Bendjima about their mutual ex-girlfriend.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote to the model, 28, alongside a photo of Kourtney and Travis making out on a trip in August 2021. In the screenshots, Younes replied, writing, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i ain’t your bro.”

Kourtney later revealed that Scott reached out to apologize amid the drama. “When I was in Italy with Travis on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I am so sorry. I DMed your ex-boyfriend who I can’t stand.’ He sent me a screenshot of it and said he posted it on his [Instagram] Story,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who split from Scott in 2016, recalled during an April 14 episode. “Then I wrote him, ‘This is despicable.'”

The California native added: “Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this and act like it. I was in Italy and he was DMing Younes. Then I was like, ‘That’s not really the vibe. Don’t go DMing my ex-boyfriend.'”

Scroll down for more tumultuous moments following Kourtney’s engagement to Travis: