Never on the same page. After Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick called it quits following an almost decade-long relationship, the Talentless cofounder wasn’t exactly thrilled with Younes Bendjima dating his ex-girlfriend one year later.

As Kardashian and Disick, who share son Mason (born in 2009), daughter Penelope (born in 2012) and son Reign (born in 2014), tried to focus on coparenting, the Flip It Like Disick star couldn’t help but voice his opinion about his ex dating again.

During a January 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder told her sister Khloé Kardashian about how Disick recently called her “just ranting” about her new romance.

“He was like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And he’ll go, ‘But what are you doing?’” she recalled at the time. “But then he’ll say, ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?’”

Kourtney explained that she struggled to see eye to eye with Disick. “By the end of the conversation, I just was like, ‘I have a boyfriend, he’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!” she added during the show. “And he was like, ‘He’s your boyfriend?!’ And then he hung up the phone.”

After Kardashian and Bendjima went their separate ways in 2019, Disick reflected on that period of time in his life.

“It’s my insecurity. … I don’t like seeing you with another guy. It hurt me when you were with somebody else,” the reality star said during an April 2021 episode of KUWTK. “Waking up to pictures of you with this guy you were dating, it was unhealthy, and it made me upset and sad. Do you know what I mean?”

The New York native noted at the time that he had “no problems” since the TV personality and the former boxer called it quits.

“If you start dating again, it goes back to that, and I have to feel a different way again. It’s just hard. It sucks,” Disick added.

In January 2021, Kardashian went public with Travis Barker after the duo sparked romance rumors a few months prior. Although Disick mentioned that he supported the couple during the June 2021 reunion for KUWTK, Bendjima questioned that stamp of approval when he leaked messages that he allegedly received from Disick .

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote to the model alongside a photo of Kardashian and Barker kissing in Italy.

Bendjima replied, writing, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

