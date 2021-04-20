Scott Disick Tells Kourtney ‘It Hurt’ Seeing Her Date Someone Else 

Laying it all out! Scott Disick revealed that he doesn’t like seeing Kourtney Kardashian dating another man in a new clip from the Thursday, April 22, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I feel like it annoys me when you flirt with this lifeguard,” Disick, 37, said to his ex-girlfriend, 42, in the video as they hung out one-on-one outside. “In my head, seeing you around any guy bothers me.”

The reality stars dated off and on from 2009 to 2015 and share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. After the Poosh owner questioned why exactly the New York native doesn’t like seeing her with other men, he continued his explanation.

“It’s my insecurity. … I don’t like seeing you with another guy. It hurt me when you were with somebody else,” he explained. “Waking up to pictures of you with this guy you were dating, it was unhealthy, and it made me upset and sad. Do you know what I mean?”

The Talentless designer went on to note that he’d woken up “with no problems” since the eldest Kardashian sister had been single. (She previously dated Younes Bendjima, but the two had split when this was filmed.)

“If you start dating again, it goes back to that, and I have to feel a different way again. It’s just hard. It sucks,” he said. “I guess now that you’re single and I’m single … either we figure out creating our own lives together or separately.”

Though they were both single when the clip was filmed, Disick and Kardashian are now dating Amelia Gray Hamlin and Travis Barker, respectfully. Nevertheless, they remain close as they coparent their three children.

“It’s definitely difficult that Kourtney and I basically spend 90 percent of our lives together,” Disick said in a confessional in the same clip. “The only difference is at the end of the night we kind of part ways and go and sleep in separate houses. This whole limbo state isn’t cool anymore. I don’t want us to wake up and be 50 years old and doing the same thing.”

After news broke in January that the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami star was dating the Blink-182 drummer, 44, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Disick wasn’t concerned about the new relationship. Because he’s the father of her children, he knows he’ll be in the businesswoman’s life for a long time.

“Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while,” the insider said in February. “He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.”

Meanwhile, his relationship with Hamlin, 19, is reportedly heating up.

“Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends,” a second source told Us on April 9. “You can totally tell they’re serious.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.