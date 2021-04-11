Not a care in the world! Amelia Gray Hamlin doesn’t mind that her boyfriend, Scott Disick, is still so close with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

“Amelia’s not bothered by Kourtney,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, April 9. “Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends. Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious.”

The New York native, 37, and the model, 19, were first spotted together at Kendall Jenner’s October 2020 Halloween-themed birthday party. The pair then became Instagram official on Valentine’s Day of this year.

Disick previously dated Kardashian, 41, with whom he shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. The pair called it quits in 2015 after many years on and off and have remained close ever since.

The Poosh owner and Disick’s relationship contributed to the demise of his relationship with model Sofia Richie. Us confirmed they had officially broken up in August 2020 after nearly three years together.

According to the source, the Talentless designer’s relationship with Hamlin has little in common with his prior romance.

“Scott’s relationship with Amelia is different from his last in that he’s spending more time with Amelia and not Kourtney,” the insider said. “Sofia got jealous of his relationship with Kourtney and this time around it’s not an issue.”

A second source told Us in August 2020 that Richie, 22, and the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami star’s connection was fraught.

“Tension between Kourtney and Sofia got weird toward the end of Sofia and Scott’s relationship,” the insider noted. “Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney.”

Still, Disick’s time with the Candidly Nicole alum did prepare him for his romance with the teen.

“Scott’s dated Sofia so age isn’t really an issue for him,” the original source added. “Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. … He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

According to the insider, Kardashian has been occupied by her new boyfriend, Travis Barker. Nevertheless, the former couple continue to connect on matters related to their children.

“Scott and Kourtney still split parenting responsibilities — nothing’s changed as far [as] coparenting goes,” the insider said on Friday.

Richie, for her part, is now dating record producer Elliot Grainge. The pair became Instagram official on Wednesday, April 7.