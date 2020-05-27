Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together

It’s over. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have called it quits after nearly three years together, a source tells Us Weekly.

Disick recently celebrated his 37th birthday in Lake Powell, Utah, with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, however Richie, 21, was nowhere to be found.

The former couple’s split comes less than one week after Us confirmed that the reality star and the model were “on a break” following his recent stint in a Colorado rehab facility. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself,” the insider said at the time.

Disick had been seeking treatment for “past traumas” including the deaths of his parents, but checked out of the facility hours after photos of him on the premises leaked online. A source told Us exclusively at the time that Richie “noticed a change” in her boyfriend before his rehab stint, so he “made the decision to get help for himself and for her and their relationship.”

The Flip It Like Disick star and Richie, however, were going strong as of December 2019. At the time, a separate source told Us exclusively that they weren’t discussing plans to rush down the aisle but were “so committed to one another.”

Before the new year, the Talentless founder made it a priority to have a better bond with his girlfriend’s family, especially Richie’s father, Lionel Richie.

“Since Scott is a father himself, he recognizes the importance of a close bond with his children and would never want to harm the relationship between Lionel and Sofia, especially because Scott’s parents have both passed away,” the insider said in December. “He values family above all else and will always look to build a bond with Sofia and her family, and would never want to detract from it.”

For her part, Sofia was focused on getting closer to the Kardashian-Jenner family and supported them as much as possible prior to the pair’s split.

“Sofia and Kylie [Jenner] are still very close and hang out often, and it’s so easy because they live so close to one another,” a source told Us exclusively in December. “Sofia really wants to be liked by the Kardashians and always tries to support any project any of them are working on.”

Sofia and Disick moved in together in Calabasas, California, before their breakup. The model eventually made her KUWTK debut during season 17 in October 2019, when she joined the father of three on a trip to Finland with Kardashian and the exes’ kids.