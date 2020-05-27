A long time coming? Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s split was inevitable, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Sofia and Scott breaking up was only a matter of time. Scott isn’t the best version of himself right now and it has been a lot for Sofia,” the source explains, adding that the 21-year-old model is “sad about the situation, but trying to take care of herself.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, May 27, that Richie and Disick, 37, were officially over after hitting pause on their relationship earlier this month. The twosome dated for nearly three years following his on-again, off-relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

“Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashians are trying their best to be there for him [after the split],” the insider says. “And show him how loved and cared for he is, but he is definitely feeling sad and defeated in a way right now.”

Disick and Richie’s split comes weeks after the Flip It Like Disick star’s brief stint in rehab. According to sources, Disick checked into treatment on April 28 to deal with “past traumas.” Less than a week later, however, he left the Colorado facility after a photo of him at the rehab leaked online.

“At the beginning of the quarantine Scott was doing really well and was doing a great job at taking care of himself and staying positive and healthy,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”

According to another source, Disick was going to have to “prove himself” to Richie if they were going to stay together amid his struggles. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work,” the source said.

While Richie was nowhere to be found as Disick rang in his 37th birthday on Tuesday, May 26, he has been spending time with Kardashian and their three kids: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. In addition to a trip to Lake Powell, Utah, as a family of five, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more members of the famous family celebrated Disick at a backyard birthday bash on Tuesday.