Scott Disick Seems ‘Kind of Sad’ Amid His Break From Sofia Richie

A tough separation. Scott Disick is feeling downhearted amid his break from his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in the wake of his brief rehab stint.

The Talentless founder, 37, “seems kind of sad lately” as “Sofia is really taking their break seriously,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The insider added that it was doubtful that “they will do anything together for his birthday.”

Us broke the news on May 21 that the pair — who began dating in 2017 — are taking some time apart while Disick focuses on his mental health.

“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” the source told Us. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star checked into All Points North Lodge rehabilitation center in Colorado to treat “past traumas” — including the deaths of his parents Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick — that resurfaced during the coronavirus quarantine. Hours later, Scott checked out of the facility after a photo of him at the treatment center leaked online.

“At the beginning of the quarantine Scott was doing really well and was doing a great job at taking care of himself and staying positive and healthy,” an insider told Us at the time. “The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”

The Flip It Like Disick star didn’t spend his birthday with Richie, 21, but instead celebrated with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and their three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — in Lake Powell, Utah, over the Memorial Day weekend.

“Escape to the desert 🌵🐫🌞,” the Poosh founder, 41, captioned a photo of herself posing in a bikini via Instagram on Tuesday, May 26.

Scott revealed that he had accompanied Kardashian and their kids on the trip when he shared a photo with Penelope via Instagram that featured the same desert background.

The New York native later enjoyed a celebration in his honor with the rest of the Kardashian family in Los Angeles that included a cake with a throwback photo of Disick.

Although the reality star has been enjoying the birthday festivities, his mental health has remained a top priority. A source told Us on May 14 that Scott is still looking to check into another treatment facility but “will probably wait a bit for COVID concerns to die down.”