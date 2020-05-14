Scott Disick Is Considering His ‘Next Move’ After Checking Out of Rehab

Weighing his options. Scott Disick is thinking over his future plans to receive mental health treatment after checking out of rehab due to privacy concerns earlier this month.

“There’s concern over what Scott’s next move will be as in, where can he go that’s safe, respects his privacy and will provide what he needs,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He’s looking for new facilities but he will probably wait a bit for COVID concerns to die down. He’s doing alright and spending a lot of time with family and Sofia [Richie].”

The Flip It Like Disick star, 36, entered the All Points North Lodge rehabilitation center in Colorado citing “past traumas” — including the deaths of his parents Bonnie Disick in 2013 and Jeffrey Disick in 2014. However, Scott checked out on May 4 after a photo of him at the treatment center leaked online.

A source told Us on May 7 that Scott was upset that his attempt to seek treatment was compromised.

“Scott is really hurt, annoyed and upset at the fact that his privacy was violated when all he was trying to do was something that was good for himself and to better himself since he noticed he was going down a slippery slope,” the insider said at the time.

The source added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s girlfriend, Richie, 21, was concerned about his well-being.

“Sofia noticed a change in him and that he wasn’t as healthy and happy as he could be and Scott made the decision to get help for himself and for her and their relationship,” the insider revealed.

The model wasn’t the only person who urged Scott to receive treatment.A second source told Us on May 6 that his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian “encouraged Scott to go to rehab.”

The former couple dated on and off for nine years before their split in 2015. They are the parents of son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5.

Kardashian, 40, shared an inspiring message for their daughter on the same day the Talentless founder left rehab. She posted a photo of herself and Penelope from their 2019 vacation in Sardina, Italy, via Instagram.

“Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter,” she captioned the picture on May 4.

Days later, the Poosh founder shared a cryptic quote via Instagram writing, “Kinda tired of being OK with things I’m not OK with.”