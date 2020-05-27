Not having it! Khloé Kardashian responded to criticism over her family’s social distancing practices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the KarJenner family members attended an intimate gathering on Tuesday, May 26. The 35-year-old Good American cofounder documented the catchup across her Instagram Stories, where her 2-year-old daughter True can be seen playing around with her cousins.

“Stay safe! Stay smart,” Kardashian captioned an Instagram Stories photo of her child. “Reminder, to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance.”

Despite her message of caution, trolls still shared their two cents on how Kardashian’s family has conducted themselves amid quarantine. In the comments sections of one of her recent Instagram posts, she replied to a fan who claimed that the businesswoman “posted about social distancing but they are all” attending the same party.

“They are all cousins,” she wrote back. “So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

In response to another critical comment, she wrote: “Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March that Kardashian has been self-isolating with ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True. “Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” a source previously shared. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, have been “very much acting like a couple” while in quarantine together, another insider told Us. “They are being affectionate, and Tristan has been very attentive.”

Meanwhile, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has remained in production amid stay at home orders. On May 18, the show’s executive producer Farnaz Farjam told Elle that Kris Jenner suggested her family “just shoot everything” themselves as a temporary solution.

