So cute! Travis Barker took to Instagram on Monday, April 5, to share a few memories from his recent trip with Kourtney Kardashian and their children.

“Real is rare,” the musician, 45, captioned the post, which included moments from the ski vacation at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

In the first short video, Barker and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, are seen cuddling close in a private moment on the slopes. The next video showed the couple enjoying a ride on a sled down a steep hill together, with Kardashian laughing in the background.

The final group photo included Barker’s two kids, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Atiana De La Hoya, 22, Moakler’s daughter from a previous relationship, was also with the group. The Blink-182 drummer and Moakler, 46, were previously married from 2004 to 2008, and the former Playboy model exclusively told Us Weekly that she approves of his new relationship.

“As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” the actress told Us in February. “I absolutely am super happy for them. I have no ill will toward anybody. I think they’ve been friends for a really long time. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!”

The family trip comes two months after Us confirmed in January that the pair were “officially a couple.”

An insider told Us at the time that the duo “have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months,” adding that the record producer “is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

The couple became Instagram official the following month, posting a photo of themselves holding hands in a car after celebrating Valentine’s Day together.

Things have only heated up since then, with the songwriter sharing an adorable handwritten note from the Poosh founder in late March.

“I love you,” the sweet and simple letter read. Barker shared the note, which was signed with a heart, via his Instagram Story with a black and white photo.

The performer also joined the Kardashian Easter celebration on Sunday, April 4. The family celebrated with an egg hunt for the children and a game of golf with the adults, including custom golf bags for the occasion. (Kardashian shares three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick.)

“Happy Easter and thank you @callawaygolf #irvingazoff for making our Easter so special!!! and thank you for the @coreygamble @realtristan13 @travisscott @travisbarker that are already on the golf course!!!!!!! LOL #impatient,” shared Kris Jenner on Instagram with a photo of the special family gifts.

“Happy Easter. Thank you,” Barker commented on the post.