Shanna Moakler Reveals Truth About Shady Comment She Liked About Kourtney

A shady slip of the finger? Shanna Moakler spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about getting caught “liking” a comment about Kourtney Kardashian amid the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s romance with Travis Barker.

“It was just a complete accident that I ‘liked’ it. A lot of times when I’m on my social media, I ‘like’ all the fans’ comments,” the 45-year-old model told Us. “I just kind of go down and heart everything and I didn’t even read that comment. I didn’t even know I ‘liked’ it until the press picked it up and it was all over the place. It was just kind of an unfortunate event, but I definitely wasn’t trying to start a social media war!”

Moakler, who shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with the 45-year-old drummer, made headlines earlier this month after she double-tapped a remark calling Kardashian, 40, a downgrade for Barker. The former Playboy Playmate also raised eyebrows for sharing a post that read, “Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex” via Instagram.

“It was actually about a different ex. It wasn’t about Travis and Kourtney at all,” Moakler told Us. “But to me,​​​​ still, the whole situation, I was trying to just make light of it on my social media. Really at the end of the day, I haven’t been with my ex-husband in over a decade. I have a boyfriend that I’m super happy with and I’m happy he found a girlfriend and a friend. He deserves to be happy as well. I want nothing but the best for him and my kids — that’s the most important thing for me.”

She added: “My social media is something that I just have fun with. It’s supposed to be fun. It’s not a place where I’m trying to attack anybody.”

Us confirmed last month that Kardashian, 41, and Barker had been secretly seeing each other “for a couple of months.” The twosome were friends before their relationship turned romantic and according to a source, their children helped bring them together. (The Poosh founder shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick.)

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” the insider told Us on January 24. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

After celebrating Valentine’s Day together, the pair made their relationship Instagram official on February 16.

“They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships,” a second source told Us. “Both of their families are supportive. It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper