Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially a couple, a source confirms to Us Weekly after the pair sparked dating speculation when they spent time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home earlier this week.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” the insider tells Us. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, had fans buzzing online after they both posted photos of the pool at the momager’s $12 million pad on Friday, January 22.

Their desert getaway came shortly after Barker posted a red rose emoji on an Instagram photo of the reality TV star in her huge walk-in closet. Earlier this month, the musician commented with a mermaid emoji on a photo of Kardashian walking into the ocean and wrote that she was “So Cool” after she posted pics from the movie True Romance.

The pair have moved in similar circles for years and live in the same gated community in Calabasas, California. Barker’s daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Alabama, 15, is also friendly with the Kardashian-Jenner clan and was spotted at a dinner that Kris Jenner held for Jennifer Lawrence at her home in 2017.

The eldest Kardashian sister and the Meet the Barkers alum previously stirred up dating rumors in September 2018 when they were photographed leaving a vegan restaurant in L.A. together and were seen attending an evening church service. In February 2019, the pair were spotted grabbing dinner together in Malibu.

Barker, who has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as well as Khloé Kardashian‘s Kocktails With Khloé, spoke to Us in 2015 about his friendship with Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.

He explained that the pair met in Amsterdam, when he was hooking up with Paris Hilton and Kim “was Paris’ assistant” at the time.

“How could you not stare at Kim?” he told Us of his instant attraction to the future mogul. “Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”

While he “had a crush on her” and they “were flirtatious,” nothing romantic developed between the pair and they hung out as friends from time to time in Calabasas.

As Barker had previously appeared on a reality TV show with Moakler, Kim turned to him for guidance when the family was approached by Ryan Seacrest to star in what would become Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I gave her the best advice I could,” he said, adding that he remembered Kim telling him, “I think my family is interesting and it could be something.” She was “absolutely right!” he told Us.

