More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, both posted photos of the view from the momager’s desert oasis on Friday, seemingly confirming that they’d spent the day poolside.

The pics came days after Barker posted a red rose emoji under a photo of Kardashian posing for a mirror selfie in her huge walk-in closet. Earlier this month he commented with a mermaid emoji on a photo of the mom of three walking into the ocean that she captioned, “sweet, sweet fate.” And when Kardashian shared pics of Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette kissing in the film True Romance, Barker wrote “You’re So Cool” on her post.

It’s not the first time the pair, who live in the same gated community is Calabasas, California, have sparked dating rumors — they were spotted grabbing dinner in Malibu in February 2019, and back in September 2018, the pair were seen leaving a vegan restaurant in L.A. together and also attended an evening church service.

Barker’s two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, daughter Alabama and son Landon, are also friends with Kardashian and ex Scott Disick‘s eldest kids, Mason and Penelope. Alabama was spotted at a dinner with the Kardashian-Jenner family and Jennifer Lawrence at Kris Jenner’s home in 2017 and Barker and his kids have also appeared on KUWTK.

Back in 2015, the musician spoke to Us Weekly about his friendship with Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian. He explained that it began in Amsterdam, when he was hooking up with Paris Hilton and met the future mogul, who “was Paris’ assistant” at the time.

“She got all of Paris’ belongings together wherever we traveled,” he told Us.

Barker revealed that he was instantly attracted to the brunette beauty.

“How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls,” he told Us. “Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”

The pair would hang out platonically in Calabasas but he admitted, “I had a crush on her and we were flirtatious but nothing ever happened.”

When Kim and her family were approached to star in their own reality show, which would become Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it was the Meet the Barkers star who she turned to for advice.

“Kim was like, ‘I really want to do this reality show. We’re supposed to do it with Ryan Seacrest. I just think my family’s interesting,'” he recalled. “I gave her the best advice I could but I still remember the conversation like yesterday: ‘I think my family is interesting and it could be something.’ Well, you were absolutely right!”