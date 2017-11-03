Now that’s what you call a close friend! Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian recalled a hilarious dinner together when the actress guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, November 2.

The Oscar winner, 27, admitted to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that she’s “obsessed” with the reality star, and brought up a visit to Kris Jenner’s house two weeks ago.

“It was everything I could have ever dreamed of,” gushed Lawrence, who was filling in for host Jimmy Kimmel, who was taking time off to be with his family for his son’s surgery.

“I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives!” Kardashian, 37, added. “They had a few too many drinks for my taste.”

At that moment, a cell-phone video of the actress and Kardashian matriarch started playing. In the clip, the two women are gleefully doing the cancan while singing and holding martinis.

It was then that Lawrence started to recall the details of the apparently booze-filled evening.

“I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me,” she said. “I looked amazing, as you could see in that video. Is my memory correct? Did you call Kanye to come up in the closet? Did you want him to style me?”

It turns out that the actress did indeed want the rapper, 40, to use his eye for style on her.

“You said, ‘I’m not joking! I really want Kanye to style me!’” the social media mogul reminded her friend. “And so I said, ‘OK,’ and then I come back in and you’re fully butt naked!”

In the end, the 21-time Grammy winner didn’t dress the star, but Kardashian did put Lawrence in one of Jenner’s dresses — and didn’t get it back.

“Oh, I have it!” said Lawrence. “I went home in it!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!