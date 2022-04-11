Addressing the past. Kourtney Kardashian called out Scott Disick’s DM drama with Younes Bendjima during The Kardashians premiere.

“When I was in Italy with Travis [Barker] on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I am so sorry. I DMed your ex-boyfriend who I can’t stand.’ He sent me a screenshot of it and said he posted it on his [Instagram] Story,” Kourtney, 42, recalled during the episode on Thursday, April 14.

While at a lunch with Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, Kourtney revealed that Scott, 38, was looking to apologize to her now-fiancé, 46. “Then I wrote him, ‘This is despicable,'” she added. “Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this and act like it. I was in Italy and he was DMing Younes. Then I was like, ‘That’s not really the vibe. Don’t go DMing my ex-boyfriend.'”

The Talentless cofounder previously made headlines when Younes, 28, leaked messages that he allegedly received from Scott about their mutual ex-girlfriend’s new relationship.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the New York native wrote to the model alongside a photo of Kourtney and Travis packing on the PDA at the time. In the screenshots, Younes replied, writing, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

Shortly after Scott’s messages made the news, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the relationship between the exes is “more strained than ever,” adding, “What’s really got him riled up is the effect Travis and Kourtney’s relationship is having on his relationship with Kourtney.”

The former couple, who share kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. During the Hulu series, the Poosh founder opened up about her past ups and downs with the Flip It Like Disick alum.

“For so many years Scott has gotten away with bad behavior and has still been invited and I don’t think that is going to continue,” she told her sisters. “Me kissing the love of my life is not anything bad. I don’t want it to be taken negatively. I will continue to live my life and pretend that no one is watching.”

Scott, for his part, admitted that it wasn’t easy to deal with Kourtney moving on.

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life,” he told cameras during a confessional interview. “Kourtney has all [the] right to despise me for the way I treated her because it was horrible. Like that wouldn’t go on today for a day. But it went on for years.”

Scroll down for more insight from the coparents about where they stand now: