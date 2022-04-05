The PDA train doesn’t stop. Kris Jenner revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s trademark makeout sessions are a huge part of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Jenner, 66, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, April 5, to tease the couple’s role in the new series, which will premiere Thursday, April 14.

“Even at your house for Christmas, Travis and Kourtney — for real — just makeout nonstop. That’s all they do,” Ellen DeGeneres commented.

“Well, it is 98 percent of the new show. Is that wrong?” Jenner quipped.

The talk show host, 64, revealed the series premiere even shows Jenner halting a tonsil hockey session. “You had to interrupt them to tell them that Kim [Kardashian] was on SNL,” DeGeneres recalled. “They stopped making out just to listen.”

Before the famous family moved to streaming, viewers got to know them on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons on E! and ended in June 2021. Jenner admitted she had doubts about jumping into another reality show.

“You kind of worry about, are people still going to want to see what we have going on? Because we’ve been doing this for 15 years now, which is a blessing but also a little scary,” Jenner explained on Ellen. “And then of course, the minute we start filming, a million things happen. Kylie’s having a baby. Kourtney’s dating Travis Barker and gets engaged. And then Kim gets SNL. Every single day, there was either drama or something crazy going on, or somebody having a baby, somebody getting divorced. It was nutty, as usual.”

The momager’s comments come on the heels of the couple’s surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. The Meet the Barkers alum, 46, and the Poosh founder, 42, exchanged vows at One Love Wedding Chapel on Monday, April 4, hours after attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair had a “very, very romantic” celebration. They picked the chapel’s One Love Affair package, which took about 30 to 40 minutes to complete. “She got married, danced, threw the bouquet and then went off,” Frierson said.

“The vibe was just love,” he added. “They came in, went right to the chapel and did their ceremony.” However, it isn’t clear if a marriage license was obtained.

Us confirmed the pair’s romance in January 2021. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” an insider revealed at the time. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, and the PDA parade hasn’t stopped since. The Poosh founder and Barker got engaged in October 2021, and the proposal was filmed for the upcoming Hulu series.

This is the first wedding ceremony for Kourtney, who shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick. Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. The exes share kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, and the drummer also coparents Atiana De La Hoya, 23, his former stepdaughter.

