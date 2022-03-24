Progress report! Kylie Jenner gave her Instagram followers an update on her postpartum journey one week after saying that her recovery with baby No. 2 had been “harder” than the first time around.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, posted an Instagram Story video of herself walking on a treadmill on Wednesday, March 23. “Pilates right into cardio,” the Kardashians star captioned the social media upload. “Getting some strength back and it feels so good.”

Earlier this month, the makeup mogul filmed herself working out, writing that she was “feeling better” after exercise despite not thinking she would “make it” to the gym.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” the reality star wrote on her Story. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.”

The Los Angeles native went on to tell her Instagram followers that “it’s OK not to be OK,” writing, “I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator gave birth to her and Travis Scott‘s second child in February, four years after daughter Stormi‘s birth.

While Jenner originally announced that her newborn’s name is Wolf, the former E! personality wrote on Monday, March 21, that the infant no longer goes by that moniker.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Kylie Skin creator wrote via Instagram Stories earlier this week. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The Life of Kylie alum did give a glimpse of the little one’s nursery in a YouTube video that same day, from his crib to his bookcase. The Kylie Baby creator’s footage also featured a now-discontinued Louis Vuitton bear, which originally retailed for $9,000 in 2005 and is now sold pre-owned for around $20,000.

