Keeping Up With the Kardashians — baby names edition! From Kris Jenner’s first-born grandchild, Mason, to the family’s most recent addition, Psalm, the famous brood has a long list of unique monikers.

While some names have specific meanings behind them, others were simply given to the little ones because their parents liked the way they sounded.

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, made headlines for their daughter’s direction-based name when they welcomed their eldest child, North West, in June 2013. However, weeks later, momager Kris stepped in and defended the decision for the name, explaining the sweet reason the pair dubbed her North.

“I love the name North. I’m pro-North, absolutely,” Kris said during an interview on The View at the time.

The KKW Beauty founder and the “I Love It” rapper have since welcomed two sons and a second daughter. (More on their names below.)

While Kim and Kanye were busy with their children, Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick have remained active coparents for their trio of little ones after splitting in 2015. Kourtney once revealed that Mason’s moniker was an easy decision because she didn’t like any other name at his time of birth, while Penelope and Reign weren’t tough decisions either.

Youngest sibling Kylie Jenner put her own unique twist on naming her first child, daughter Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott in April 2018. Khloé Kardashian, for her part, had the help of her grandma “M.J.” Shannon when it came to deciding on what to call her baby girl, True.

Scroll down to see all the unique meanings behind the Kar-Jenner clan’s next generation.