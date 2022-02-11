Stormi‘s sibling! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed baby No. 2 on February 2 — and they shared the little one’s name on Friday, February 11.

“Wolf Webster,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, wrote via Instagram Stories, four days after she announced the little one’s arrival.

After confirming in September 2021 that she was pregnant with baby No. 2, Kylie told Vogue that she and the rapper, 30, had yet to pick a name.

“Well, we need to find out the gender first,” the Los Angeles native said while giving a tour of her home. “And we decided to wait.”

When the couple welcomed daughter Stormi, now 4, in February 2018, they shared her name alongside her first Instagram photo.

Eight months later, the Kylie Skin creator told James Charles that she changed the spelling of her baby girl’s name last-minute.

“I was just looking on nature names, like weather-earth inspired. Storm was on there, but I was like, ‘I kind of want an ‘ie’ like me.’ So then I did ‘Stormie,’” the makeup mogul said in an October 2018 YouTube video. “It was always Stormie … and then I didn’t fully choose her name. I wanted to have like a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it. When they called me from the birth certificate office and I was finalizing the name, I was like, ‘S-t-o-r-m-i.’ Literally, right then and there I just changed it to an ‘i.’ And they were like, ‘OK.’ I hung up the phone and I was like, ‘Damn, I guess that’s her name!’”

While Scott claims he came up with the moniker, Jenner clarified, “It was me. I remember the whole thing.”

In March of the following year, the Kylie Cosmetics creator revealed when she chose the unique name.

“When I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly,” Jenner said during a March 2019 Instagram Live video. “It just always [felt] right. … I just couldn’t imagine any other name other than Stormi.”

The Life of Kylie alum went on to say that she “wanted to name” her daughter Rose at one point. “I will tell you guys because I don’t think I’m ever gonna name my daughter this, another daughter,” she explained to her followers at the time. “I don’t know why, I really like that name. Shout-out to everyone named Rose. But that was No. 3 in line. No. 2 is a very weird name, but I love it. It just didn’t work for her.”

Jenner later noted, “I know what I’m going to name my son.”

