Welcome home! Kylie Jenner gave Vogue an inside look at her home on Thursday, September 23, while chatting about her family members, her pregnancy and more.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, adorably answered the door in the interview. The little girl was all smiles in a gold dress and could later be seen swinging with grandma Kris Jenner’s help. The talent manager, 65, sported an all-black outfit while chiming in with a couple of questions for her youngest daughter.

Kylie, 24, for her part, showed her bare baby bump in a cropped white top, pairing it with a tan jacket, jeans and black boots. The makeup mogul mentioned her morning had been spent making Stormi breakfast and having an ultrasound appointment.

The Los Angeles native announced last month that she is pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child together, one month after Us Weekly confirmed the news.

“Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister,” a source exclusively told Us in August. “She knows there is a baby in the belly!”

The insider added at the time: “Travis and Kylie have never been closer. The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together. … She is so happy for her family. Travis is beyond thrilled. They both have wanted this for a long time.”

The on-again, off-again couple have been dating since 2017 and have an “unconventional” relationship, a source said, adding, “It really works for the both of them. Kylie is such a hands-on mother and loves being one so she will be the primary caretaker. … All of the fighting from the past has simmered.”

In May, another source explained that they “don’t put a label” on their love. “They’ve been like this for years. Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There [are] no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”

While the Kylie Skin creator didn’t address her and the rapper’s relationship on Thursday, she spoke candidly about her sisters, her cars and more. Scroll through for the details: