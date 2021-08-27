Doing things their own way! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had their ups and downs in the past, but the pair have found a unique rhythm to coparent their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

“Kylie and Travis have an unconventional relationship, but it really works for the both of them,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Kylie is such a hands-on mother and loves being one, so she will be the primary caretaker.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, and the rapper, 30, have been in a “much better place” recently, the insider notes, telling Us, “All of the fighting from the past has simmered.”

The reality personality gave birth to Stormi in February 2018. Us confirmed on August 20 that she is expecting her second child with the “Sicko Mode” performer, who she began dating in April 2017. Earlier this year, another insider went into detail about the pair’s nontraditional relationship.

“I wouldn’t say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship, they just don’t put a label on it,” a source exclusively revealed in May. “They’ve been like this for years. Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”

Last year, the Kylie Swim designer was vocal about her desire to have more kids after embracing motherhood.

“I see myself having four kids,” the makeup mogul told sister Kim Kardashian during a January 2020 YouTube video. “I don’t have a timeline [for] this. I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

The California native and the “Out West” singer called it quits in 2019, with Jenner tweeting at the time, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The couple eventually reconciled in March 2020 and have kept fans guessing about their relationship status ever since. In June, the pair walked the red carpet together with Stormi at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City.

During the event, the musician accepted an award and thanked his family, saying, “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you.”

