They just couldn’t stay apart! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together, according to multiple outlets.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the pair have been back together for about a month, while a source told In Touch that they are giving their relationship another try despite the fact that Jenner has trust issues.

The reconciliation comes five months after Us reported the couple were taking a break on their two-year romance. “Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source revealed at the time. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

A separate insider reiterated that this was not the first time Jenner, 22, and Scott, 27, called it quits. “They have had breaks throughout their relationship. He [has] been spending a lot of time at his Beverly Hills house and she’s been staying in Calabasas, so they didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night,” the source noted. “This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love.”

In fact, Us revealed that the two — who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi — were likely not over for good. “Everyone around them thinks they will get back together,” an insider said.

Jenner clarified where she and Scott stood two days after the news broke. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” she tweeted. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The rapper, for his part, took aim at rumors of infidelity. “It’a [sic] really affecting when you see false things said about u,” he wrote in an Instagram Story post. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

An insider told Us in February that the pair have been “hanging out more and more, working on getting back together.”

However, Stormi has remained their main priority throughout their split.

“Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment,” a second insider said.

The duo reunited on multiple occasions following their breakup. They took Stormi to a pumpkin patch two weeks after parting ways, spent Thanksgiving together and traveled to Disney World with their daughter in January. Scott was also present for Stormi’s 2nd birthday celebration last month.

“Kylie and Travis were such a great team and hands-on with Stormi,” a source told Us of an October 2019 outing to Nights of the Jack. “They were very involved with her, taking turns rolling her around in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller and were extremely attentive of her.”

Us confirmed in November 2019 that Jenner and Drake were “seeing each other romantically” after years of friendship. The twosome were spotted flirting at his birthday bash and Halloween party in October 2019. A source close to the Grammy winner, 33, denied the fling.

Despite their split, Scott raved about the TV personality in his Winter 2019 cover story for XXL magazine. “I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” he said at the time.

The businesswoman, meanwhile, bragged about their “great” coparenting relationship in her March 2020 Harper’s Bazaar cover story. “We’re, like, best friends,” she explained. “We both love [our daughter] Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Scott and Jenner began dating in April 2017. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy private.