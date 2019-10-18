Parents’ night out! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott brought their daughter, Stormi, to Nights of the Jack, along with Kourtney Kardashian and two of her kids Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, on Thursday, October 17.

“Kylie and Travis were such a great team and hands-on with Stormi,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, and the rapper, 28, who split earlier this month. “They were very involved with her, taking turns rolling her around in a stroller and were extremely attentive of her.”

The former couple, who also visited a pumpkin patch with their daughter on Wednesday, October 16, are still “extremely close” following their breakup, another source told Us earlier this week. “Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She’s happy and things in her life are great. [She and Travis] love each other and they share a daughter and that will bind them together for life. They’ve been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.”

The insider added, “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator confirmed this on Twitter after her split from the Texas native, writing, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

In fact, the makeup mogul is looking to Kardashian, 40, and her ex Scott Disick as a coparenting example, another source told Us, as well as Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Jenner didn’t only spend time with her daughter at the immersive Jack O’ Lantern experience for all ages at King Gilette Ranch in Calabasas, California, but also bonded with Kourtney. “At one point, [they] had a fun sisterly moment on the trail and took a photos of the pumpkins including the one featuring Kim [Kardashian] and Kanye [West],” an onlooker told Us on Thursday.

The families enjoyed their time at Nights of the Jack, and the Poosh creator’s kids got into the Halloween spirit with spooky masks. Kourtney, 40, showed Reign’s off on her Instagram Story.