



No coparenting issues here. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reunited after their split to take daughter Stormi, 20 months, to the pumpkin patch.

The rapper, 28, posted a photo of him and his little girl hanging out on the farm via his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 17, showing daughter Stormi beaming as her famous dad looked on with pride.

As previously reported, Jenner, 22, shared pics of Stormi wearing the same outfit at the pumpkin patch on Wednesday, October 16. “Let the festivities begin,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a series of photos featuring the mother-daughter duo and sister Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, from the same day. (The Revenge Body host shares the 18-month-old with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.)

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and Scott were taking a break from their relationship after more than two years together. “It will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention,” a source said of custody after the split. “It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

A second insider added: “Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life.”

Jenner reiterated the former couple’s stance on Twitter on October 3. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” she explained at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

According to one source, the exes are still “extremely close” and have kept the drama out of their coparenting relationship. “They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They’ve been great partners in that respect,” the insider told Us. “They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.”

In addition, there is “no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all” between the two.

Us broke the news earlier this month that Jenner “wanted to have a second baby” before she and Scott ended things, but the Grammy nominee “did not.”