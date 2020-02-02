One big happy family! Travis Scott attended his daughter Stormi‘s 2nd birthday party on Saturday, February 1, and joined Kylie Jenner to help their toddler blow out her birthday candles.

Khloé Kardashian posted a clip on her Instagram Story of the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, holding Stormi as Jenner, 22, and the rest of the crowd sang “Happy Birthday.” In another video, Scott, Jenner and Stormi all blow out the candles on Stormi’s birthday cake, which was a recreation of her father’s AstroWorld album cover.

Other guests at the party included Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and two of their four children, North West, 6, and Saint West, 4. Khloé, 35, brought along her 21-month-old daughter, True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian’s 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, was also in attendance.

The extravagant celebration was split into Trolls World and Frozen World, areas based on the Disney animated films, and Stormiworld, which had carnival rides and games with Stormi’s face on them.

Earlier in the day, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a sweet tribute to her daughter.

“And just like that she’s two,” Kylie captioned a series of photos of Stormi. “Happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo.”

Scott and Kylie have remained on good terms with each other since splitting in October 2019 after dating for more than two years. The Grammy nominee opened up to XXL Magazine in December 2019 about his love for his ex-girlfriend.

“Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier,” Scott said at the time. “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will.”

On January 22, Scott and Kylie were spotted taking Stormi to Disneyland with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, 7, their mother, Kris Jenner, and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“Kylie’s family seemed like they were getting along great with Travis,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. “Travis and Corey chatted for a second and then Corey moved to go back toward Kris. Kris seemed to be having the best time out of all of them and had a big smile.”