Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops for her daughter Stormi Webster’s 2nd birthday celebration on Saturday, February 1.

The makeup maven, 22, reprised her Stormiworld theme from last year’s party but added some new twists that had the toddler’s eyes open wide in amazement.

Guests arrived at the party to find a larger-than-life inflatable version of Stormi’s head, which was flanked on either side by attendants holding Stormiworld balloons.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “2 is better than 1,” and guests including Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and their eldest kids, North West, 6, and Saint West, 4, Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson, 21 months, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, 3, walked through the inflatable mouth to find a wonderland inside.

A guide book at the entrance featured a map that helped guests navigate their way through the maze that included Trolls World and Frozen World, based on the hit kids’ movies, as well as Stormiworld, which featured carnival rides and games featuring Stormi’s face, a Stormiworld-themed store and a bar.

Jenner, who shares her daughter with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, posted a tribute to her only child on Instagram earlier in the day.

“And just like that she’s two,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned a series of photos of her daughter. “Happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo.”

Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, also shared a tribute to her granddaughter on Instagram on Saturday. “Happy second birthday to my beautiful precious Stormi!” the 64-year-old captioned a series of photos that included Scott. “You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and energy lights up a room… I cherish every moment we spend together, what a blessing you are!! You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back!!!!! Xoxo Lovey.”

Kim, 39, posted a photo of Stormi and her daughter Chicago West, 2, writing, “Happy Birthday my sweet baby Stormi. We love you so much!!!! Thank you for being the best cousin to my babies.”

Scroll down to see all the pics from Stormi’s over-the-top birthday party.