The time of their lives! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four kids had a ball at Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s 2nd birthday party.

“STORMIWORLD,” the KKW Beauty creator, 39, captioned an Instagram slideshow of party pictures on Tuesday, February 11.

In the social media upload, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months, enjoyed all that the February 1 birthday bash had to offer, from sweet treats to Trolls characters.

Jenner, 22, called Stormi’s party her “favorite day of the year” on Instagram at the time, writing, “Such a blessing to be able to create these magical experiences for my baby.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator and her then-boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl in February 2018, and both honored her with sweet birthday tributes.

“And just like that she’s two,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned a series of throwback photos earlier this month. “Happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo.”

The rapper, 27, added with a post of his own: “2 Is better than 1. 2 might mean more to me than to u. 2 things I do to live thru you. 2 remember ever thing I do wit u. 2 words I say before I leave from u. Love u.”

The Grammy nominee and Jenner split in October 2019 and have been coparenting Stormi ever since. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” the Kylie Skin creator tweeted following their breakup. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time: “It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all. There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé [Kardashian] and Kourtney [Kardashian] in that respect.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kardashian and West having a blast at Stormi’s party.