



“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively following the former couple’s split earlier this month. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloe and Kourtney in that respect.”

Us confirmed on October 1 that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 22, and the rapper, 28, broke up, and Jenner tweeted about their failed relationship two days later.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” the makeup mogul wrote on Twitter at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

When it comes to custody, a source told Us exclusively earlier this month: “It will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention. It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

Another insider said, “Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life.”

The reality star and the Grammy nominee started dating in April 2017 and welcomed their now-20-month-old daughter in February of the following year.

As for Kourtney, 40, the Poosh creator has coparented Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with Scott Disick since their 2015 split. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 36, explained to Us exclusively in July. “They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way.”

That same month, Khloé, 35, told Us exclusively that she looks to the former couple as she raises True, 18 months, with her ex Tristan Thompson. “I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney,” the Revenge Body host shared with Us at the time. “They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

