



Always in his heart. Travis Scott “still very much loves” his ex Kylie Jenner in the wake of their recent split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“[He] feels that their relationship was too fast too soon,” the insider explains. “He loves her, but he wanted to be able to live his life and travel and be with other people and not have to worry about always going back to his family.”

After more than two years together, Us confirmed in October that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, and the 28-year-old rapper were taking a break from their relationship. In February 2018, the couple quietly welcomed their daughter, Stormi, now 21 months.

News of their split came a few months after the Grammy nominee emphatically shut down rumors that he had cheated. When pressed about his alleged infidelity after the breakup, Scott took to his Instagram Stories to clear the air. “It’a [sic] really affecting when you see false things said about u,” he wrote. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Following speculation of the couple’s breakup, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ultimately came clean to fans via Twitter in October. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” she wrote at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Since calling it quits with the “Butterfly Effect” artist, Jenner was seen getting cozy with Drake at his Halloween party.

“Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” a source confirmed to Us at the time. “They were affectionate and clearly there together.”

Though another insider previously told Us that the two seemed to have a connection, Drake, 33, and the makeup mogul are both aiming to keep things casual.

“Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual,” a source told Us. “They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis … Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries.”