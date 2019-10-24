



Is Kylie Jenner Drake’s new muse? The makeup mogul was “never too far away” from the rapper at his birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” the source says, noting the 22-year-old reality star also chatted with Diddy’s sons. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.”

The source adds that Jenner, who split from Travis Scott earlier this month, was “drinking Mod Sélection Champagne and really seemed to be living her single best life.”

A second source tells Us that Jenner and Drake, who turned 33 on Thursday, October 24, “spent a lot of time talking to each other” at the bash.

“They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company,” the second source says. “They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”

Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was also in attendance, per both sources.

“The party was amazing. Drake was working the room and having an awesome time talking to everyone and he spent time with his OVO crew,” the second source explains. “Drake also surprised his guests with McDonald’s French fries and cheeseburgers.”

Drake has had an up and down relationship with the Kardashian family over the years. Back in August 2013, the Degrassi alum actually performed at Kylie’s Sweet 16. In the following months, Kris developed a close relationship to the “God’s Plan” rapper — and Drake even attended the family’s Christmas Eve party in 2015.

Things took a turn, however, after Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West’s frequent collaborator Pusha T recorded two diss tracks aimed at Drake. In one of the songs, Pusha T even revealed that the “Hotline Bling” musician secretly fathered a child.

Their feud heated up in December 2018 when West discovered Drake was following Kim on Instagram. (The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously shut down reports that she slept with Drake in the past.)

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September. I had to bring this up because it’s the most f—ked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram,” West wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets. “Who’s [sic] bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram ? This person is not [Drake’s] friend.”