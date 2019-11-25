



Keeping it casual. Drake and Kylie Jenner’s relationship “isn’t anything serious,” a source tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual,” the source explains. “They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that the 33-year-old Grammy winner and the 22-year-old reality TV star were spending time together after flirting at Drake’s party in October.

“Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” a second source told Us at the time. “At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically.”

According to the first insider, the pair felt something between them in the past, but didn’t act on their feelings until recently.

“They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis,” the source says, referring to Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares 21-month-old daughter Stormi.

“Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries,” the source continues. “Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”

While Jenner has yet to publicly comment on her relationship with Drake, she did confirm her split from Scott, 28, in October.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” she tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO proved the exes were on good terms when she supported Scott at his Astroworld Festival earlier this month.